(The Center Square) – Washington hotels are projected to generate record taxes this year, with the state expected to have the eighth-highest hotel occupancy rate in the nation. However, the occupancy levels of the state’s hotels are still projected to be lower than they were in the last year before the COVID-19 disruption.
These numbers come from a report that Oxford Economics, a forecasting firm, prepared for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, a trade group.
The report forecasts state and local taxes from Washington hotels to come to $894,292,702 in 2023. That would be up $51,717,053 from 2019 taxes for a 6.1% increase.
At the same time, the percentage of rooms rented is expected to be only 66.3% for the year, a 3.1% fall off from 2019’s statewide occupancy rate.
An AHLA spokesperson told The Center Square that, while higher taxes could be one reason for higher collections, the lion’s share of the increase likely had to do with higher rates per room.
“In general, hotel-generated state and local tax revenue is projected to be up this year because room revenue is also projected to be up,” the spokesperson said.
The falloff in occupancy under COVID has also meant fewer people employed by Washington's hotels. The industry had 43,885 in-state jobs in 2019 and is projected to have 37,978 by the end of 2023, a 13.5% decline.
AHLA announced that hotels are currently on a “hiring spree,” though it admitted that staffing “is expected to remain a challenge for many U.S. hotels in 2023,” in a news release.
AHLA President Chip Rogers tried to put a good face on his industry’s hiring struggles.
“We need to hire more people,” he said in a statement. “Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to be a hotel employee, with wages, benefits, flexibility and upward mobility better than ever before.”