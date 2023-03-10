(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin’s goal of creating a prosperous city includes making it a place for businesses to establish themselves in the future.
Franklin announced her initiative to grow the city during the State of Everett address. As part of her goal to create a prosperous city, Franklin wants Everett to establish a reputation as businesses’ first choice for a location to grow and thrive.
City officials will begin work in partnership with the Economic Alliance, the Everett Chamber of Commerce and other local and regional economic development organizations to support local businesses and strengthen industries.
Everett will also begin developing a “Westmont-Holly-Evergreen-Boeing Triangle Equitable Business Strategy'' to map a 10-year plan for local wealth creation. The strategy seeks to preserve established local businesses and establish ongoing access to those businesses impacted by an anticipated redevelopment in the wake of light rail.
“Right now, many local small businesses are struggling to succeed,” Franklin said in her State of Everett address. “These businesses are pillars of our community, and we want them to succeed ... so we must find ways to provide support, connecting them with the resources they need to prosper.”
Franklin added that if businesses begin to locate in Everett, the city will need to be “future ready.” This includes continuing to provide essentials, such as water, sewer and roads. Future funding initiatives would include lifestyle amenities that draw people in, like public parks and an improved art and culture scene according to Franklin.
The city has already prioritized more tourism to the city to boost the local economy.
The Center Square previously reported on the city of Everett opening applications to fund projects that assist with local tourism development and promotion. Available funds total $545,000 that stem from the city’s taxes imposed on hotel and motel room rentals within city limits.
Everett’s lodging tax comes to $2 a night at any hotel or accommodation within city limits. The tax dollars can only be used for city promotions and to support events.
Part of Franklin’s initiatives is to continue to produce city events to generate spending at local businesses. This includes Sorticulture, the July Fourth Festival and Wintertide.