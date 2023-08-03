(The Center Square) – Washington state Ferries’ Colman Dock project has been completed after six years of construction, allowing walk-on passengers a smoother connection to the ferry from Alaskan Way in Seattle.
With the latest completions of the Colman Dock project, ferry riders will be able to have “seamless connections” that include elevators and stairs from Alaskan Way, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The new elevated level also installed ticket and information booths, as well as 20,500 square feet of public space with views of the Seattle skyline and Puget Sound.
The new Colman Dock facility comes with a price tag of $489 million, with funds coming from Washington state and federal sources, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
“With $489 million in secured funding, we will replace the seismically-vulnerable elements of the facility to preserve Colman Dock’s core functions,” the department said on its website. “This budget also funds the new terminal, an entry building, pedestrian plaza and bicycle facility.”
The transportation department states that the Seattle-based dock serves more than 10 million riders annually, including over 5.7 million walk-on passengers. The flagship terminal sends travelers to Bremerton, Bainbridge Island and the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas.
“Washington State Ferries is thrilled to welcome our passengers to the new entry building and elevated pedestrian connector,” Washington state Ferries Director of Terminal Engineering David Sowers said in a statement. “Our customers have shown patience and flexibility during six years of construction – now they can experience the benefits, amenities and expansive views.”
During the six years of construction, Washington state Ferries was able to maintain ferry service on two of its busiest routes, but passengers were shifted around the facility to make way for construction.
The area surrounding Colman Dock is still in the midst of construction. The Seattle Waterfront Office is working to remove a temporary lane on Alaskan Way, located on the waterfront. By removing the lane, vehicles will be able to more easily enter the Colman Dock.
The office is also overseeing construction of a new Marion Street pedestrian bridge over Alaskan Way, as well as street, sidewalk and utility work in front of the Colman Dock entry building.