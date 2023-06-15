(The Center Square) – Betsy Wilkerson, current Spokane City Council member and candidate for council president, owes thousands of dollars in unpaid property taxes, according to a taxpayer advocacy nonprofit.
The council member's publicly-available tax bill, which rises from $4,696.37 of back taxes to $6,228.25 when including the 2023 fiscal year, was highlighted in a recent letter from the Concerned Taxpayers of Washington.
"It is bad enough that Betsy Wilkerson, as an elected official and a candidate for Spokane City Council President, is dodging her property taxes," said Concerned Taxpayers of Washington Executive Director Steve Gordon. "But even worse, time and time again, Wilkerson has voted to increase our taxes and spend our taxpayer dollars frivolously, all while failing to pay them herself."
The letter noted Wilkerson's November 2022 vote to raise property taxes on Spokane residents, stating the "increase can help the entire City in many ways," all while she wasn't paying her own share of those same taxes.
She also voted to increase Spokane's sales taxes in November of 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when individuals were already struggling with disruptions to their social and financial lives, a move the letter called "[an increased] burden at a time when they could least afford it."
Wilkerson and her staff didn't respond to emails or calls before publication.
Should Wilkerson win the race for council president, she would be the first Black woman to hold that position in the city. She was appointed to her current council seat in 2020, replacing outgoing President Breean Beggs.
She's facing Kim Plese, a former small business owner who ran for a Spokane County commissioner's seat, for the council president position. Plese announced her candidacy in February. In May, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Andy Rathbun announced his candidacy.
The general election for City Council president is Nov. 7.