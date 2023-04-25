(The Center Square) – Shortly after the conclusion of the Washington State Legislature's session, Republicans moved swiftly to elect Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, as the new leader of the House Republicans.
Stokesbary succeeds Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, who announced over the weekend he was stepping down from the position.
“I'm incredibly honored that my colleagues have chosen me as the next House Republican Leader. As a lifelong Washingtonian, I know the incredible potential of our state, but too many of our challenges have been exacerbated by single-party control,” Stokesbary said in a news release. “I'm proud that House Republicans are fighting for real solutions to the critical issues affecting our state, including public safety, student performance and tax relief. I look forward to working with the members of our caucus to accomplish great things for the people of Washington.”
Stokesbary was chosen for the top Republican post in the House during a caucus meeting in Olympia on Monday, one day after 105-day session ended.
The session saw the Democratic-controlled Legislature pass major legislation such as a $70 billion operating budget, a ban on so-called assault weapons, and a bill that would allow police officers, under limited circumstances, to engage in vehicle pursuits.
The Legislature, however, failed to pass a new drug possession law that could see counties and cities end up crafting their own drug possession laws.
The state Supreme Court struck down the state's felony drug possession law in February 2021, ruling it unconstitutional in the case of Spokane’s Shannon Blake, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend with a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.
Lawmakers put in place a temporary fix that treated drug possession as a misdemeanor – the “Blake fix” – but that measure is set to expire on July 1.
For his part, Wilcox, 60, said the time was right to step down as House Republican leader.
“The Washington State Legislature is intended to be a part-time citizen Legislature and I don’t believe it should be a career,” he said in a Sunday afternoon email to colleagues. “I’ve tried hard to make my years here productive for the people of the 2nd Legislative District and, in my leadership roles, for all the other people of Washington. This is also a partisan job and I’ve said in the past that if my leadership didn’t result in better results and a more balanced Legislature for our state then it was time for a change. That time is now.”
Wilcox is a 12-year veteran of the House who had served as the Republican leader there since March 2018.
House Republicans on Sunday also elected Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, as deputy leader. He succeeds Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, who announced he was stepping down as deputy leader.