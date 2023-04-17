(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.50 statewide on Monday, up from $4.38 a week prior, according to AAA data. This marks over three months of fuel price increases this calendar year alone for Washingtonians, following the implementation of the new carbon tax earlier this year.
This 12-cent per gallon increase moved with the national average, albeit at a quicker pace, which rose from $3.60 per gallon to $3.67 per gallon, a 7-cent per gallon increase over the same period.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”
Residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most. Washington’s pump prices currently stand as the fourth most expensive nationally – with only California, Hawaii and Arizona being more expensive – filling out first to third on the list.
Washington’s $4.50 per gallon is 83 cents higher than the national average of $3.67. It is also $1.34 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel cost of $3.16 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi drivers.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.35 per gallon, though down 3 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $5.16 and $3.81 per gallon, respectively.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
On top of these higher prices, as of Jan. 1 of this year, Washingtonians also have a new cap-and-trade system to pay for at the pump.
“The first auction of CO2 allowances [averaged] $48.50 per metric ton of CO2. This equates to about 39 cents per gallon of gasoline and 47 cents per gallon of diesel,” announced a report by the Washington Policy Center based on recently released Washington State Department of Ecology data.
Washington Policy Center environmental analyst Todd Meyers added, “It doesn’t have to be like this. There are ways we can effectively cut CO2 emissions at much lower cost but those options have largely been ruled out in favor of raising tax revenue for the state.”