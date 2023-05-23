(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department spent 28% of its overtime budget in the first three months of the year, amidst a continuing staffing shortage.
The department separations slowed down as there were 28 in the first quarter. However, only 26 officers were hired within the same time span.
“I’m disappointed by these numbers because it looks like it’s a net loss of two officers,” Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen pointed out in a Seattle Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting on May 23.
Seattle police officers are leaving the department at a lower rate than in the past. In 2022, Seattle saw 13 to 16 officers leave per month. So far this year, it has dropped to nine per month,
Executive Director of Budget and Finance at Seattle Police Angela Socci noted that 20 of the 28 separations were by retirement. Out of the 20 retirees, 12 had over 30 years of service.
Despite separations within the department being lower than last year, the city is spending over 25% of its budget in overtime.
Last year, Seattle Police Department spent $33.7 million on overtime, which was approximately $7.3 million more than its $26.4 million budget. This additional overtime was needed to pay for patrol augmentation, emphasis patrols and special event coverage, according to the presentation.
The department’s 2023 overtime budget was increased to $31.3 million in anticipation of greater overtime needs this year. Current trends have the city saying it is unlikely that the $31.3 million budget will be enough to cover the department’s overtime expenses.
“Overtime is definitely an outlier at 28% – that is much farther ahead of where we would want it to be right now,” King County Council Senior Analyst Greg Doss said. “It’s a cause of concern right now.”
The Seattle Police Department’s Human Resource staff has indicated that every patrol shift is augmented with officers working on overtime. Precinct overtime is up 14% over 2022.
City Councilmember Sara Nelson pointed out one alarming stat in the presentation: 80% of patrol operations overtime is for precinct minimum staffing levels. That means the city is using overtime just to have enough officers for regular staffing needs.
City Council staff state in the presentation that the department will likely need sworn salary savings to balance overtime overspending.
Seattle's goal is a net gain of 500 officers in the next five years since announcing the Seattle Police Recruitment and Retention Plan last year.