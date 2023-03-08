King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle. Constantine joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other officials in announcing that a mass COVID-19 vaccination site would begin operation at the facility Saturday, and said it would be the largest civilian-led vaccination site in the country. Lumen Field is the home stadium of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team and the Seattle Sounders MLS soccer team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)