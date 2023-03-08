(The Center Square) – County Executive Dow Constantine says he'll be forced to cut "essential services" unless he's allowed to break the cap on how much more he can tax King County properties.
Constantine held his 2023 state of the county address in which he warned of potential cuts to services.
The county's primary funding source is the property tax, but Constantine blames a 1% cap on property tax revenue for creating a gap in the general fund. Washington state voters passed the cap in 2001. Notably, the majority of King County votes were against the legislation.
The amount of property taxes levied by counties against assessed property value can increase by only 1% per year, plus revenue from new construction. Since the cap was passed in 2001, the King County population has grown nearly 30%, and Constantine said consumer prices are up 70%.
The revenues Washington counties receive grow at a much lower rate than the cost of maintaining services to residents in what Constantine called the "structural gap."
There is no significant deficit predicted in the King County 2023-2024 budget, however, county officials say the budget is not sustainable and the general fund is projected to be out of balance by $80 million to $100 million for the 2025-2026 biennium budget.
Constantine warns that this will result in future cuts to the county's general fund budget.
"A storm is ahead," Constantine said at his state of the county address. "Unless the Legislature finally reforms our broken tax system now, we will be making harmful cuts to essential services as early as this fall."
King County dedicates about 75 cents per dollar to state-mandated criminal legal system costs and the remaining 25 cents is not enough to cover what Constantine deems "essential services."
Washington state House Bill 1670 seeks to raise the revenue growth limit for local property taxes, which is currently at 101% plus population changes and inflation. The bill would change the cap limit to 103%. The bill passed out of committee earlier this week, but a deadline on the House vote is set on March 8.
"The legislature must take action this year, this session, to finally undo this shortsighted policy so that we can continue leading, continue investing, continue building the future we all want to see," Constantine said.