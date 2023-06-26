(The Center Square) – State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, called for action on legislation he proposed in the 2023 session to address Washington's high gas prices.
"We're going to combat climate change," Mullet said, "but you have to do it in a way that stays affordable for Washington families."
His bill, SB 5769, would set an auction price ceiling for the state's carbon pollution permits at no more than 20% higher than California's most recent auction price, according to a news release.
"I don't understand why you wouldn't be capping your auction prices," Mullet told The Center Square. "The impact at the pump would be cut in half."
The state's carbon permits cost nearly $56 per ton in May's auction, according to KUOW. California's recent auctions featured prices of nearly $30 per ton, according to E&E News.
"Why are we having such a disconnect between our market and their market if the goal is to link the two markets?" Mullet said.
The Washington Policy Center said in a June 7 report that the state's carbon tax program had increased the price for a gallon of gasoline by nearly 45 cents. Washington has the nation's most expensive fuel market, and its average price for regular unleaded fuel was $4.97 on June 26. This marked the state's 21st week of rising fuel prices this year.
The Washington House Republicans said the cap-and-trade program, along with other taxes, is increasing prices for residents.
"Regressive policies passed by Democrats and Gov. Inslee are making life more expensive for Washingtonians," the group said on Twitter. "Republicans opposed these measures."
The program was established by the Climate Commitment Act, which aims to help lower the state's greenhouse gas emissions by 95% by 2050. Mullet said the current system is not affordable for Washington families, as the price is passed on at the pump.
"Everyone who sells a lot of gas in the state is going to buy the credits," Mullet said. "These auctions should be going off at lower prices."
The legislature did not vote on Mullet's bill in the 2023 session but could consider it in the 2024 session, he said.
"When we do come back into town in January," he said, "will there be enough political motivation to actually realize that we need a better system?"