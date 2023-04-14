(The Center Square) – Snohomish County continues its usage of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars towards youth and family resources sending $500,000 to two community-based organizations.
The Korean Community Service Center and the Clearwater School will split the $500,000 to operate youth and family resource centers in South Snohomish County. The county emphasizes funds for these centers because they “provide a critical point of contact for individuals and/or families at or below 60% of the area median income to address their immediate needs while building connections to additional local services,” according to a press release by the county.
“The pandemic has been challenging for working families across our county, which means the need for supportive services skyrocketed,” Snohomish Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “That’s why we’re continuing to invest our federal recovery dollars in youth and family resource centers.”
The Korean Community Service Center will use its $250,000 for capacity-building. The center provides services such as pro bono legal aid, Medicaid enrollment, mental health counseling, senior services and case management.
The Clearwater School is an independent school in the City of Bothell where student input is heavily influenced in everything from determining school rules and budget requests to approving visitors and planning field trips, according to the school’s website. The school will utilize $250,000 in awarded funds to work in partnership with the WAGRO Foundation and Mujeres con Actitud Latina to become a certified youth and family resource center.
The collaboration will result in the Family Well Being Center, which provides resource distribution, vaccination clinics, education and wrap-around services in neighborhoods and communities.
“These two resource centers will be instrumental in building community throughout our county and will help showcase the wonderful diversity we have here in the third district and beyond,” Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson said.