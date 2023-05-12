(The Center Square) – A significant milestone has been achieved in the construction of Spokane’s newest stadium.
The capstone of major steelwork was completed this week, bringing the $37.9 million project one step closer to its estimated completion date early this fall.
“The final beam was lifted into place today at the new downtown stadium, expected to be complete in Sept. 2023. [Seattle Public Schools] is managing construction of the facility, which [the Spokane Public Facilities District] will operate, saving [Seattle Public Schools approximately] $25 million in costs,” said the school district via its official Twitter account Thursday.
An overview on the district’s website lists the seating capacity as 5,000 but with the ability to expand venue capacity to the 10,000-12,000 range when including events such as concerts which will use the field itself for additional capacity.
The structure, located at 509 W Gardner Ave, was approved by voters in 2018 as part of a district-wide bond. A portion of which is being used for this project to replace the aging Joe Albi Stadium.
“Also included in the $495.3 million district-wide plan are three new middle schools; replacements of three existing middle schools; adding space for option programs at two locations; safety/security and technology updates for the entire school district; and building, field or playground improvements for all schools,” according to the district’s website.
“Total annual economic impact for a downtown stadium is projected to be approximately $11.4 million in direct and indirect spending. Almost nine times the impact of other proposed stadium sites,” according to the economic impact study accompanying the project.
The stadium is a partnership between Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Public Facilities District. When completed, the Public Facilities District will be the stadium operator, and the United Soccer League will come on board as an anchor tenant.
A portion of that aforementioned “approximately $25 million in savings” comes from these long-term partnerships.
Spokane Public Schools will still have full access to the stadium, utilizing it for all high school football and soccer games. In addition, the facilities can be used for other special purpose events, such as graduation, at no cost to the district.
Currently, there is no plan for events hosted by the school district to charge attendees for parking.