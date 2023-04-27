(The Center Square) – The 2023 point-in-time count numbers show a significant increase for individuals and families without a permanent abode in Spokane, though a large encampment had been drawing down at the time.
According to the 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress released earlier this year, "homelessness in Washington state increased 10% overall from 2020 to 2022," and the Spokane Regional numbers over that same time period are a significant increase on that percentage.
The 2023 data, presented during Thursday's Spokane City Council Study Session, shows 2,390 people from 2,136 households were counted as homeless this year. This is a significant increase compared to the 2022 numbers showing 1,757 people from 1,513 households, a rise of 36% and 41% for individual and household numbers.
"The count relies on volunteers to canvas the county using a grid system. This year there were 170 volunteer surveyors compared to 100 last year. Using HUD methodology, surveys for the sheltered population were conducted on Jan. 24, followed by the unsheltered population Jan. 25-29," according to a statement released Thursday by Spokane City Communication Manager Brian Walker.
The tally includes those in Spokane County, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Deer Park, Riverside, Cheney and other areas. The surveys came as Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment located in the East Central neighborhood of Spokane, was in the process of drawing down. At one point the encampment had hundreds of people living in tents, but following the City of Spokane obtaining a ruling to remove occupants from the area, as previously reported by The Center Square, the population has fallen significantly.
The news release by the city also included numbers on recent spending to help deal with the crisis of those unhoused individuals.
It highlighted recent approval earlier this year of "more than $7 million in federal and local funds for nine projects that will create 89 new units, 59 conversions into new units and 62 rehabilitations" and approximately $10 million last year "for 11 projects that will support 381 units" along with another 47 unit building.
In addition, $40 million in 2022 funding from federal, state and local sources was disbursed by Spokane City's Community, Housing and Human Services Department to other local and regional agencies to address issues of homelessness.
It is also of note that a portion of the increase may be due to general population growth in Spokane, which has increased approximately 18.8% from 471,221 to 559,775, according estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to the city's news release, additional "data highlights" include;
the sheltered population total was 1,435 (54% increase from 2022) and unsheltered population 955 (16% increase);
the overall chronic homeless count was 415 (26% decrease);
the race breakdown included 1,783 white, 187 American Indian/Alaskan Native/Indigenous, 173 multiple races, 166 Black/African American/African, 60 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 21 Asian or Asian American;
129 total veterans, an increase from 111 last year;
82% of those counted this year were 25 years of age or older;
32% (or 704) of adults reported having a serious mental illness; and
10% (or 218) of adults reported being a survivor of domestic violence.
This data collection is collected yearly per requirements of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, or HUD, and must be kept up to date when applying for various federal grants relating to homelessness.
"Beyond the federal requirement, the Point-in-Time Count is an important tool used to inform the delivery of services and programs for people experiencing homelessness regionwide. This year's count couldn't have been done without the community's involvement and support," said Daniel Ramos III, Data System Administrator for the City of Spokane.
Further information will be made available when the full report is released next month.