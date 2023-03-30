(The Center Square) – King County and the Port of Seattle approved a memorandum of understanding to find options to create an International Public Market facility located in South King County.
County and port officials intend for the market to increase tourism in the South King County area. The market would also be expected to support economic development and entrepreneurship for small businesses.
"An international market would promote regional growth and benefit the Cities of Tukwila, SeaTac and other communities in South King County,” King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said in a statement. “The marketplace would spur economic development, generate jobs and support small businesses.”
A study on the feasibility of the proposed international market is being provided $149,000 by the Seattle Port and $50,000 from King County. The study is slated to start this summer and conclude in the first quarter of 2024.
The international market would be close in proximity to the Seattle-Tacoma International to better attract local residents and visitors from surrounding communities. The Seattle Port also said it would help prevent some of the displacement of small businesses that result as the region continues to grow and change.
“South King County has a diverse community, including immigrants, refugees and working-class individuals near [Seattle-Tacoma] International Airport,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed said. “An international marketplace can boost tourism, promote sustainability and support entrepreneurs while generating jobs and wealth for diverse communities.”
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport already has two markets in close proximity: the Burien Farmers Market and the Tukwila Village Farmers Market.