(The Center Square) – The King County Crisis Care Center Levy is leading with 54% of voters in favor of the nine-year property tax levy on the first count of the April special election.
If passed by county voters, the levy would establish a property tax rate of 15 cents per $1,000 assessed value, or approximately $121 a year for a median priced home in King County, according to estimated 2024 home values.
The levy would fund the creation of a regional network of five crisis care centers throughout the county for people needing mental health treatment.
“I am optimistic about the early results while we wait for more votes to be counted and appreciate voters' support for urgent action,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement following the initial vote count.
The county expects the Crisis Care Center Levy to generate approximately $1.3 billion between 2024 and the end of the levy in 2032, if passed by voters. Levy dollars would work to restore the county’s mental health residential treatment capacity to 2017 levels by reinforcing existing facilities and adding new beds, according to the ordinance. The region’s behavioral health workforce would also see new recruitment and retention strategies be used with the funds.
Constantine said the county’s current behavioral health system is inadequate for the level of need.
“A county of 2.3 million people must have a functional and connected behavioral health system that provides timely, effective, compassionate mental health and substance use care, with access and quality at least equal to physical healthcare,” Constantine said. “Inaction is not an option and I know the proposed investments in behavioral health will have transformative impacts.”
The Center Square previously reported that King County has a total of 244 mental health residential treatment beds for the entire region in 2023. That is down 111 beds from the capacity of 355 beds in 2018.
Approximately 21.4% of registered voters have been counted in the first night of the April special election