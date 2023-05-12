(The Center Square) – King County Metro is suspending 20 bus routes and reducing some routes’ frequencies starting in September due to low ridership.
Metro stated in a press release that the suspended routes will help the department “ensure transit services are in sync with fleet availability and its workforce.” King County Metro is currently delivering 95% of more than 11,200 daily bus trips.
Out of Metro’s 156 routes, 124 will not be directly impacted by the upcoming changes. The 20 routes that will be fully suspended beginning Sept. 2 have alternatives and most are available either at the same bus stops or nearby, according to the department.
The suspended routes include routes 15, 16, 18, 29, 55, 64, 114, 121, 167, 190, 214, 216, 217, 232, 237, 268, 301, 304, 320 and 342.
“Reducing service to make our transit schedule more accurate is neither a rest nor a retreat,” King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said in a statement. “We’re engaged in full-scale business transformation across recruiting, training, retention, fleet maintenance and agency-wide innovation.”
There will be 12 bus routes that will be reduced to operate less frequently: This includes routes 7, 10, 20, 28, 36, 73, 79, 225, 230, 231, 255 and 345.
The department noted that some routes with high-ridership such as 7 and 36 will continue to have more frequent services, with wait times of just a few more minutes. Whereas, some low-ridership routes will shift services to every 30 to 60 minutes.
The department’s staffing levels are too low for its current service levels. As of April 2023, Metro has 2,484 transit operators, including 571 part-time bus drivers and 1,913 full-time bus drivers. The department estimates it will need 172 additional full-time equivalent, or a combination of 113 full-time operators and 99 part-time operators for current service levels.
Drivers for King County Metro start off with hourly pay at $26 an hour, with no experience or commercial driver license requirements, according to the county.
King County Metro said service levels will be aligned with estimated available workforce in September.