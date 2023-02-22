(The Center Square) – Still dealing with the lingering effects of school lockdowns imposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington state officials on Wednesday trumpeted the class of 2022's graduation rates and a continued rise in the state’s total number of graduates.
The “Results Washington” public performance review is an initiative of Gov. Jay Inslee, who was on hand for the event, to make state government more effective.
According to information presented by Deb Came, assistant superintendent of assessment and student information at the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, four-year high school graduation rates have been mostly on the rise over the last decade.
“So, there’s been a steady climb,” she said. “It’s increased about 6% over the last 10 years, and it’s at 82.3% for the class of 2022.”
That represents a small drop of 0.2% drop since 2021. However, the total number of graduates in the class of 2022 has actually increased by almost 200 students.
By race and gender, nearly every student group in the class of 2022 saw an increase in their four-year graduation rate compared to 2021.
“There were five out of the seven student groups showed an increase, an increase between ’21 and ’22,” she explained.
African-American students saw an increase of 3.6 percentage points. Native Hawaiians/others saw an increase of 2.6 percentage points. Two or more races saw an increase of 2 percentage points. Hispanics/Latinos saw an increase of 0.9 percentage points. American Indians/Alaskan Natives saw an increase of 0.7 percentage points.
Whites and Asians saw a decrease of 1.4 percentage points and 0.2 percentage points, respectively.
When broken down by student group, similar results were observed of graduation rates between 2021 and 2022.
The largest gain was for students in foster care, whose graduation rate rose by 5 percentage points from the previous year. Migrant students graduation rate went up by 2.9 percentage points. Homeless students' graduation rates went up 1.6 percentage points. Students with disabilities saw their graduation rate go up by 1.4 percentage points. Low income students saw their graduation rate increase by 1.3 percentage points. Multilingual students graduation rate went up by 0.9 percentage points.
Only students receiving an education under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 saw their graduation rate decrease, by 0.3 percentage points.
Inslee was impressed with overall graduation rates.
“Well, that is gratifying to me because these kids are really kids with some real challenges: coming out of foster care and homelessness,” the governor said. “Graduating from high school when your homeless? High school’s tough enough. And I just have to tell you … I’m glad we’re making improvements, particularly these children who have the most challenges, amongst others, so there’s some what I would consider significant improvement. That’s good to know.”
Inslee was also pleased with the 6.3% increase in graduation rates over the span of the last 10 years.
“That change sounds relatively modest, but it represents 134,000 students who’ve graduated from high school over the last 10 years who would not have graduated,” the governor said after having someone in the audience calculate the number of students that increase translated into. “That is a big deal to me.”
Liv Finne, director of the Center for Education at the free market Washington Policy Center, had a different take.
“I see this whole presentation as a somewhat desperate response to all the bad press the schools are getting,” she told The Center Square in an email. “Forty-six thousand families have pulled their kids from Washington schools. COVID learning loss will mean lifetime earning losses for kids hurt by the COVID school shutdowns.”
She went on to say, “Gov. Inslee and OSPI have been lowering the bar for graduating for high school for 10 years. Here’s a page on the OSPI webpage that comes up with a search for ‘graduation requirements COVID,’ and you can see they have created a whole process for waiving requirements.”