(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is currently debating an ordinance that, if adopted, would make confiscating illicit and controlled substances mandatory for Spokane Police Department officers.
The ordinance, sponsored by councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, is titled the Safe Open Spaces Act and aims to curb the rising substance use problems in public spaces, particularly in downtown Spokane.
The act, if adopted as a city ordinance, hopes to change that by focusing on rewriting portions of the Spokane Municipal Code, specifically 10.60.030, the section titled "Loitering for the Purpose of Engaging in Drug-related Activity."
It removes a section from the current code which prohibits arrests without "the arresting officer afford[ing] the subject an opportunity to explain" as a potential defense. Another section would be titled "Use of a Controlled Substance in a Public Place" and be punishable by a gross misdemeanor.
The ordinance lays out strict guidelines for confiscation of controlled substances and related drug paraphernalia using the verbiage "the officer shall seize the substance(s) and related paraphernalia and place those items into property."
Not all parties involved agreed that this ordinance is the direction Spokane should take.
"The current version of the Blake response bill is a misdemeanor instead of a gross misdemeanor," pointed out Council President Breean Beggs during the Monday briefing session.
The Blake bill currently making its way through the state Legislature, as previously reported by The Center Square, is a response to the Supreme Court of Washington ruling that Spokane native Shannon Blake being charged with a class C felony for drug possession was unconstitutional.
Beggs went on to say, "I'm just suggesting that we might put this off a bit until we see what that [bill] is," before adding, "It doesn't do any good until we get whatever the state law is going to be."
Councilmember Bingle disagreed, saying there are "plenty of issues that the City of Spokane has led on that the state has followed."
When asked for comment, councilmember Cathcart had a much more pessimistic outlook on waiting for the passage of the Blake bill.
"The bill currently being debated in the legislature is a travesty and if passed would only continue the status quo," Cathcart told The Center Square via email before going on to advocate for the Safe Open Spaces Act.
No representative from the Spokane Police Department was at the briefing to help inform the council about implementation details should the ordinance be adopted.
Ultimately, the motion to defer action on the ordinance until next month passed 5 to 2, with Cathcart and Bingle being the opposing votes.