(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Attorney’s Office made progress on a backlog of cases that totaled over 4,000, but a staffing shortage within the department slowed down the rate as 2022 progressed.
In a presentation to the Seattle Public Safety and Human Services Committee on March 14, staff members of the city attorney’s office revealed that the backlog shrank 20% in the first quarter of 2022 since City Attorney Ann Davison took office at the beginning of the year. However, progress slowed by August when staffing issues within became more prevalent.
The office is still working to fill staffing as it lost 12 prosecutors over the last two years. One of the biggest impacts the office cites is its ability to pay prosecutors a competitive salary. According to the report, the salary range for a city prosecutor is approximately $81,000 to $110,000 – lower than six other Western Washington cities. This includes Tacoma, Auburn, Bellevue, Renton, SeaTac and Redmond.
Between city prosecutors, public defenders and county prosecutors, Seattle city attorneys remain competitive with their salaries up until five years of experience where the average is around $100,000, according to the office’s report.
Amidst the staffing shortage, the city attorney’s office has two employees who work beyond a regular workweek to try and contact as many victims as possible, according to Natalie Walton-Anderson, the criminal division chief at the city attorney’s office. They primarily focus on in-custody cases, assault and harassment victims. These two workers receive calls from the Seattle Fire Department, Seattle Police Department, and hospital workers.
“We essentially have two people to call on thousands and thousands of cases,” Walton-Anderson added.
Walton-Anderson said that the city attorney’s office has lost six prosecutors so far in 2023, alone.
The cost-of-living in Seattle was another factor that contributed to the staffing shortage. In comparison to the cities of Auburn, Renton, SeaTac and Tacoma, Seattle’s cost-of-living is higher while offering lower salary ranges for city prosecutors.
Seattle City Council is set to vote on a bill that would provide a 20% wage increase to address recruiting and retention challenges for staffing prosecuting attorney positions on March 14..
The bill also appropriates $933,000 which represents the amount the city attorney’s office will need to fulfill the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding in 2023. The increased labor costs will be included in the city attorney’s office base budget in future years, according to the bill.