(The Center Square) – In a showing of solidarity reaching across the political aisle, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., jointly introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution to declare April the "Month of the Military Child."
The resolution comes after multiple instances of servicemember-focused legislation introduced by Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, as previously reported by The Center Square, which spanned a variety of issues, including access to health care and food security for enlisted personnel.
"Joining the military is more than just a job, it's a family commitment that can be difficult," said McMorris Rodgers in a Monday statement. "To all the children whose mom or dad is actively serving our country – at Fairchild Air Force Base or halfway around the world – we thank you for sharing in their sacrifice. You are a hero in your own way, and you deserve to be celebrated."
According to the text of the resolution, it urges "all citizens, business, and government leaders to observe the month with appropriate ceremonies and activities that honor, support, and show appreciation for military children."
The statement also notes there are more than 1.6 million children across the United States currently connected to our armed forces in some manner or another.
"When a servicemember joins the military, it's a family commitment—this resolution is about recognizing the sacrifice those children also make in service to our country," said Murray. "I'm proud to be a voice for Washington state's servicemembers and veterans—and I will always work to ensure we are supporting our military and veteran families every way that we can."
This resolution was introduced jointly sponsored by Representatives Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., D-Ga., Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.