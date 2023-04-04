(The Center Square) – Tree service regulations are now in effect in Seattle as the city works to achieve 30% tree canopy coverage city-wide by 2037.
As part of the new wave of regulations that went into effect on April 2, tree service providers must now be registered and comply with public notice requirements for abatement of hazardous trees or tree parts, according to the city.
Tree service providers are now required to create and submit a public notice for any commercial tree work within Seattle. The public notice must be posted on the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections’ website for three business days prior to the start of any reportable work and six business days prior to the actual removal of a tree.
The public notice must also be physically posted at the site while the tree service provider is conducting commercial tree work. It must remain in place for five days after the work is completed.
Property owners must hire a tree service provider that is registered with the city in order to complete the majority of tree work on their property. Property owners can conduct their own routine pruning and tree maintenance without needing to register or post a notice.
The Center Square previously reported on tree service providers expressing their frustrations with increasing regulations. Last year, the City of Seattle passed the regulations that require tree service providers to register with the City of Seattle before conducting commercial tree work, consultations on private property and posting a public notice on-site for any tree work beyond minimal routine maintenance.
Neighborhood residential areas had a net loss of 87 acres from 2016 to 2021, according to a study conducted by the city. That net loss was the most out of all Seattle land areas. Notably, neighborhood residential areas make up 39% of the city’s land area.
As a result of the decrease in tree canopy, some city councilmembers are looking at more regulations including a tree tier system and enforcing tree replacements if one is cut down. This includes shifting current regulations of 24 inch diameter threshold to the proposed 12 inch diameter.
If passed by the city council and signed off by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, city officials expect the new regulations to cover an estimated 70,400 trees rather than the current 17,700 trees protected. An estimated $191,000 would be collected from property owners opting to pay the city for tree replacements.