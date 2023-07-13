(The Center Square) – Following closely on the heels of Lisa Brown's press conference earlier this week where she accused Spokane's mayor of creating a "seriously and structurally imbalanced" budget, Nadine Woodward released her first television ad of this election cycle.
Woodward took to Twitter to publicize the release, saying, "The choice could not be more clear in this election. Our city is exceptional. I'm fighting every day to keep it that way."
"As state senator, Lisa Brown increased taxes by $2 billion while raising her own pay. Under her watch, homelessness rose by twenty-five thousand. Now she's backed by the 'defund the police' crowd," the ad began.
Brown, who served as a state senator and more recently as the Director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, stepped down from the director position on May 3 of this year to prepare for her mayoral run.
The ad continued, going on to call Brown "soft on crime, hard on taxpayers."
This is not the first time that accusation has been leveled by Woodward.
When Brown announced her candidacy, Woodward called her a career politician, saying that Brown has "been running for office for over 30 years" and that she "never met a tax hike she did not support."
Brown disagrees with the sentiment.
Responding via her own campaign's Twitter account, Brown linked to her own TV ad, saying, "The Mayor's first ad is an attack ad with false information about me. Help us get a positive message out!"
The ad extolled her virtues as an elected official, highlighting her accomplishments as a State Senator, Director of Commerce, and Chancellor of WSU Spokane.
Ballots for the current election cycle's primary are already being mailed and are due by Aug. 1.
The results of the primary will be verified by Aug. 15.
Spokane residents are reminded that the last day for voter registration is Monday, July 24.