(The Center Square) – Legislation passed this session and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee was intended to boost the number of electricians in Washington state. Some small electrical contractors, however, argue the new law is hurting their businesses.
Senate Bill 5320 requires applicants for a journey level electrician certificate to have completed an approved apprenticeship program to take the required examination to be a journey level electrician. As part of the apprenticeship, an applicant must have worked in the electrical construction trade for at least 8,000 hours, 4,000 of which must be in electrical installations in industrial or commercial facilities under supervision.
The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle.
Chris Scherer, master electrician at North Wave Electric LLC in Bellingham, has worked in the trade since 1994. He said the apprenticeship program requirements that are a part of Senate Bill 5320 are some of the biggest changes he's ever seen come out of the Legislature.
Since the law went into effect on July 1, a small electrical contractor can only hire a new trainee to work on commercial jobs through an approved apprenticeship program.
An individual contractor can have their own program if they have enough funds and if the size of their business can accommodate the program. Scherer said that the process supports larger contractors and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union that are able to train hundreds of people.
Scherer went on to explain that all of the small contractors in the state not part of major unions are unable start their own programs, meaning their only option is to sign up with the few existing and approved apprenticeship programs in the state.
One of the main non-union apprenticeship programs is available through the Construction Industry Training Council of Washington, which has six locations across the state: Bellevue, Marysville, Pasco, Puyallup, Spokane and Vancouver.
Small electrical contractors will need to sign on as a training agent, while the Construction Industry Training Council of Washington acts as a sponsor. The council dispatches apprentices to the training agents as they are needed, but the contractors do not have a say in who is being dispatched to the job.
“They just dispatch who they feel is right – you don’t even know if [the apprentices] are in your area,” Scherer told The Center Square in a phone call.
Tim Rockwell is the owner of Rockwell Electric Inc, which is a small electrical contractor also based in Bellingham. Rockwell said trying to start his own apprenticeship program was extremely difficult. To do so, he had to receive a recommendation of approval of the apprenticeship program through the state Department of Labor & Industries, followed by another recommended approval by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
The Washington State Apprenticeship Training Council could then provide provisional approval after one year. Prior to a council meeting, the proposed apprenticeship program can be objected to by another apprenticeship program that operates within the same region.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union objected to Rockwell's proposed apprenticeship program.
His program was to go before a council hearing on June 20. The day before the hearing, the union folded, sending a settlement agreement rather than going through a hearing, according to Rockwell.
“I spent $30,000 in attorney fees just preparing for that hearing,” Rockwell said.
There are approximately 2,992 electrical contractors in Washington that do commercial electrical work. According to Rockwell, 87% of those contractors are small businesses. He believes that the new apprenticeship standards for contractors makes it nearly impossible for small businesses to find a balance of commercial and residential work, citing the new law's requirement that 4,000 hours be dedicated to commercial electrical installations under the supervision of a master journey-level electrician or journey level electrician.
“How are you supposed to maintain 50% or more commercial work for their apprentices?” Rockwell asked. “In five to 10 years, it’s going to be really hard for a coffee shop to find someone to install an outlet for them, because it’s commercial work.”
Saldaña did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of publication.