(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.58 statewide on Monday, maintaining the same level as the week prior, according to AAA data. This marks only the fifth week this calendar year fuel prices have not risen for Washingtonians, following the implementation of the new carbon tax earlier this year.
This price per gallon tracked with the national average, which maintained pricing at $3.53 per gallon over the same time period.
“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher, but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.
Even with prices holding steady, residents of the Evergreen State have to dig deeper into their wallets than most. Washington’s pump prices currently stand at the fourth most expensive nationally, with only California, Hawaii, and Arizona being more expensive.
Washington’s $4.58 per gallon places it $1.05 per gallon higher than the national average of $3.53 per gallon. It is also $1.62 per gallon above the nation’s least expensive fuel cost of $2.96 per gallon, currently paid by Mississippi residents.
In Washington, intra-state variance remains high at $1.16 per gallon, down 2 cents per gallon from the week prior. The outliers this week, again San Juan and Asotin counties, represent the most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $5.17 and $4.01 per gallon, respectively.
This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
Some state policy experts think there’s a legislative component to the relatively high cost of Washingtonians fuel, as previously reported by The Center Square, citing the state’s new cap-and-trade carbon tax program implemented Jan 1st of this year.
However, the full effect of this program has yet to be seen, as there has only been one carbon auction to date.
With the registration closed for the second auction as of May 1st, and all bids due in by May 19th, we should be seeing the results of the May 31st auction on fuel pricing soon.
Results from this auction will be announced on June 7th.