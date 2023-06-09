(The Center Square) – Spokane has a new department, the Office of Civil Rights, Equity, and Inclusion, and that department has a new director appointed by Mayor Nadine Woodward.
"My name is Jerrall Haynes. I'm the civil rights officer for the City of Spokane, let's talk," said Haynes in an introduction style interview with Spokane's KREM 2.
He went on to describe his childhood, being born in Charleston and raised in Summerville, South Carolina, before pursuing a career as an officer in the United States Air Force.
A decision which eventually lead to him being stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, a big move from small town South Carolina.
"I have to be honest, it is uncomfortable. You know, a lot of those rooms that I walked into, I was the only black person there, I was oftentimes the youngest person, and I would dress different than everybody else, I speak different, I talk different," said Haynes in the interview, speaking about the culture shock of moving from South Carolina to eastern Washington.
He went on to speak about remaining true to himself as he transitioned out of a career in the Air Force and into a career in public service.
Haynes has been with the city since 2020, employed first as a community court coordinator before becoming the civil rights coordinator in October of 2021. He spent the last year of that employment developing a framework for how the Office of Civil Rights, Equity, and Inclusion will function.
With his appointment to its full-time director, he'll now get a chance to execute on that vision.
"I am passionate about helping impacted community members access and understand the tools necessary to maintain or transition to a healthy place in life. I'm excited by the opportunity to keep building what I started," said Haynes in a news release Thursday accompanying the announcement.
Mayor Woodward agrees.
"Jerrall has the right combination of experience, community trust, and a disarming balanced approach. He is the right person to lead this work and build this office," said Woodward.
Haynes has ample experience in the public sector, as a former Spokane Public Schools board member, before going on to serve on the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors, most recently as Board President. He also worked for three years as a peer support specialist at Excelsior Youth Center.
According to the Mayor's office, Haynes was "selected from among candidates from numerous states and following a process that included community involvement in developing the job description, recruitment and candidate interviews."
His appointment will be considered in this coming Monday's City Council meeting.