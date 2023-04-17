(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate on Monday passed a House-amended bill on a 26-22 vote that would allow police officers to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects under limited circumstances.
Last week, Engrossed Senate Bill 5352 passed the House of Representatives on a 57-40 vote and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. Inslee has indicated he will sign the bill into law.
ESB 5352 would lower the threshold for police pursuits from “probable cause” to “reasonable suspicion” in cases of those suspected of committing the most serious crimes, including a violent offense, a sex offense, vehicular assault, domestic violence-related offenses, driving under the influence, and trying to escape arrest.
Other provisions of the bill require a pursuing officer in a jurisdiction with fewer than 15 commissioned officers to request the on-call supervisor be notified of the pursuit, as well as requiring officers to have training regarding whether it is safer to pursue a suspect or safer not to pursue a suspect.
Police pursuit reform legislation has been a hot topic this session because of a state law passed a few years ago that increased the threshold for evidence required for a pursuit and limits to what types of crimes can trigger chases.
House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Inslee in 2021, limits police to engaging in a pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in the vehicle for committing a specific violent crime or sex offense such as murder, kidnapping, drive-by shooting or rape.
Since the law was enacted in July 2021, the number of people failing to stop for police has spiked, and auto thefts have increased.
Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, epitomized the mixed feelings many have about ESB 5352 as indicated by the close vote.
“As I’ve said before, SB 5352 is only a half-step in the right direction. And, while I appreciate that the majority allowed a pursuit-reform bill to pass the Legislature, I am disappointed that certain legislators, through their own hubris, posed such an enormous barrier to improving public safety,” the Senate Republican leader said in a news release.
Likely among those lawmakers in Braun’s reference is Sen. Manka Dhingra, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee, who in a move that surprised many offered up the bill last month after having previously stated she would not hear it in her committee.
Companion legislation in the form of Substitute House Bill 1363 had been making its way through the House but did not receive a floor vote count before the cut-off deadline to get a bill out of its chamber of origin.
Braun ended up voting against ESB 5352.
“Despite SB 5352 being inadequate, I know my Democratic colleagues will say they acted on pursuit-reform,” he said. “I voted no because SB 5352 is simply not enough. This is not over. Republicans will continue to fight for additional pursuit reform. We must do better.”
The Center Square reached out to the office of Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, who voted for the bill, for comment on its final passage by the Senate, but didn’t receive a reply by the time of publication.
At a press conference last week, Inslee signaled his support for some form of police pursuit reform legislation.
“We want safety both against criminals who commit crimes, and we want safety to not have people injured during chases,” Inslee said during Thursday afternoon’s media availability event. “And we need to set that needle. I think that needle needs to be adjusted, and I’m very pleased that both chambers are moving an adjustment to that to give law enforcement officers more ability to do pursuits. I’ll look forward to its passage.”
The Washington Fraternal Order of Police had indicated its support of ESB 5352 prior to the legislation’s passage by the Senate.
“The members of the Washington Fraternal Order of Police support ESB 5352 as adopted by the House and believe that it creates a meaningful pursuit policy balance, will provide officers some additional tools to pursue people who commit crimes, and to determine when a vehicular pursuit is appropriate,” WAFOP President Marco Monteblanco said in a Friday news release.
He went on to say: “We are encouraged that legislators from both parties have collaborated to get ESB 5352 to this point, and we support its concurrence by the Senate.”