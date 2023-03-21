(The Center Square) – The Washington House of Representatives has passed House Bill 1240 over to the state Senate, where the Law and Justice Committee will take it up on Thursday.
This legislation would ban the sale of certain guns in Washington. The exact number is yet to be determined, depending on various characteristics of “assault weapons” that the bill seeks to define.
The bill does give us a minimum floor of those guns whose sale who would be banned, by calling many out by name. From the text of the bill itself, here is a list of 63 guns or type of guns that the legislation would halt all sales of, if enacted:
AK-47 in all forms
AK-74 in all forms
Algimec
AGM-1 type semiautomatic
American Arms Spectre da semiautomatic carbine
AR15, M16, or M4 in all forms
AR 180 type semiautomatic
Argentine L.S.R. semiautomatic
Australian Automatic
Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semiautomatics
Barrett .50 cal light semiautomatic
Barrett .50 cal M87
Barrett .50 cal M107A1
Barrett REC7
Beretta AR70/S70 type semiautomatic
Bushmaster Carbon
Bushmaster ACR 16
Bushmaster XM-15
Bushmaster MOE
Calico models M100 and M900
CETME Sporter
CIS SR 88 type semiautomatic
Colt CAR 15
Daewoo K-1
Daewoo K-2
Dragunov semiautomatic
Fabrique Nationale FAL in all forms
Fabrique Nationale F2000
Fabrique Nationale L1A1 Sporter
Fabrique Nationale M249S
Fabrique Nationale PS90
Fabrique Nationale SCAR
FAMAS .223 semiautomatic
Galil
Heckler & Koch G3 in all forms
Heckler & Koch HK-41/91
Heckler & Koch HK-43/93
Heckler & Koch HK94A2/3
Heckler & Koch MP-5 in all forms
Heckler & Koch PSG-1
Heckler & Koch SL8
Heckler & Koch UMP
Manchester Arms Commando MK-45
Manchester Arms MK-9 11
SAR-4800
SIG AMT SG510 in all forms
SIG SG550 in all forms
SKS
Spectre M4
Springfield Armory BM-59
Springfield Armory G3
Springfield Armory SAR-8
Springfield Armory SAR-48
Springfield Armory SAR-3
Springfield Armory M-21 sniper
Springfield Armory M1A
Smith & Wesson M&P 15
Sterling Mk 1
Sterling Mk 6/7
Steyr AUG
TNW M230
FAMAS F11
Uzi 9mm carbine/rifle