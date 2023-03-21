AK-style rifles

(The Center Square) – The Washington House of Representatives has passed House Bill 1240 over to the state Senate, where the Law and Justice Committee will take it up on Thursday.

This legislation would ban the sale of certain guns in Washington. The exact number is yet to be determined, depending on various characteristics of “assault weapons” that the bill seeks to define.

The bill does give us a minimum floor of those guns whose sale who would be banned, by calling many out by name. From the text of the bill itself, here is a list of 63 guns or type of guns that the legislation would halt all sales of, if enacted:

AK-47 in all forms

AK-74 in all forms

Algimec

AGM-1 type semiautomatic

American Arms Spectre da semiautomatic carbine

AR15, M16, or M4 in all forms

AR 180 type semiautomatic

Argentine L.S.R. semiautomatic

Australian Automatic

Auto-Ordnance Thompson M1 and 1927 semiautomatics

Barrett .50 cal light semiautomatic

Barrett .50 cal M87

Barrett .50 cal M107A1

Barrett REC7

Beretta AR70/S70 type semiautomatic

Bushmaster Carbon

Bushmaster ACR 16

Bushmaster XM-15

Bushmaster MOE

Calico models M100 and M900

CETME Sporter

CIS SR 88 type semiautomatic

Colt CAR 15

Daewoo K-1

Daewoo K-2

Dragunov semiautomatic

Fabrique Nationale FAL in all forms

Fabrique Nationale F2000

Fabrique Nationale L1A1 Sporter

Fabrique Nationale M249S

Fabrique Nationale PS90

Fabrique Nationale SCAR

FAMAS .223 semiautomatic

Galil

Heckler & Koch G3 in all forms

Heckler & Koch HK-41/91

Heckler & Koch HK-43/93

Heckler & Koch HK94A2/3

Heckler & Koch MP-5 in all forms

Heckler & Koch PSG-1

Heckler & Koch SL8

Heckler & Koch UMP

Manchester Arms Commando MK-45

Manchester Arms MK-9 11

SAR-4800

SIG AMT SG510 in all forms

SIG SG550 in all forms

SKS

Spectre M4

Springfield Armory BM-59

Springfield Armory G3

Springfield Armory SAR-8

Springfield Armory SAR-48

Springfield Armory SAR-3

Springfield Armory M-21 sniper

Springfield Armory M1A

Smith & Wesson M&P 15

Sterling Mk 1

Sterling Mk 6/7

Steyr AUG

TNW M230

FAMAS F11

Uzi 9mm carbine/rifle

