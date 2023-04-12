(The Center Square) – With an imported gun control bill passing the Washington State Senate, and the recent events in Tennessee, the Spokane County Sheriff's office has issued a statement addressing the current climate of mass shootings and gun violence.
The statement comes on the heels of a letter from Clay Meyers, President of the Washington State Sheriff's Association, addressing the same issues.
"The continued approach of banning the import and sale of certain firearms leaves the most critical elements of this problem untouched. Instead of grappling with what leads seemingly ordinary people to become mass killers, this ban attacks the freedom of thousands of Washington gun owners who've demonstrated they pose no threat," said Meyers speaking of the bill that recently passed the Washington Senate, as reported by The Center Square.
In the statement, Spokane County Sheriff John Knowles echoed and supported the letter.
"It is not the gun that decides to kill; the person holding the firearm is the one who chooses to commit these horrific and violent acts," said the statement, before adding "The mental health crisis in our country is a problem that needs to be immediately addressed with mental health programs and treatment that works."
The letter from the WSSA also alluded to the fact that the state law may be difficult to enforce.
It pointed out that "focusing on the inanimate features of certain firearms also places Law Enforcement Officers in an untenable position," and "conflict with our state and federal constitutions force peace officers, and the communities they serve, to choose between two conflicting duties."
The import bill known as HB 1240, while having cleared a major milestone, still has one last hurdle to jump in the legislative process as the version that passed the Senate is referred back to the House for concurrence.
If the bill makes it through the concurrence process in the house, it is expected to be signed into law by Governor Inslee.