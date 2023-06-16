(The Center Square) – Yakima residents are showing support for Las Vegas and Seattle as top flight destinations as the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field considers an expansion in the future.
The City of Yakima conducted a survey from late April through the end of May with over 3,700 responses.
When asked which of the following destinations from the Yakima Airport survey respondents prefer to be able to fly to, 915 people voted Las Vegas, followed by Seattle with 912 votes.
The next three destinations voted for by Yakima residents were Los Angeles (663), Phoenix (657) and Salt Lake City (474).
While Seattle is typically a two hour drive from the Yakima region, Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field Director Rob Hodgman said historically 86% of Yakima Valley residents connect through Seattle to other destinations. Many of those trips are for business purposes.
“Our government and private sector partners are hard at work raising the funds to guarantee the return of a second set of flights to and from Seattle,” Hodgman said in a statement.
The Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field director added that Las Vegas was likely the top destination for leisure. However, the flight route would need minimum revenue guarantees in order to establish flights from the airport.
“The reality of today’s air service marketplace is airlines require minimum revenue guarantees to start new routes . . . With that in mind, the Las Vegas route would likely need traveler financial support,” Hodgman said.
The Yakima city manager recently approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Yakima County Development Association to establish and manage a Minimum Revenue Guarantee Airline Fund. The association agreed to assist in the establishment and management of the fund.
According to the resolution, Alaska Airlines is willing to provide additional scheduled air service between Yakima and Seattle, on the terms and conditions set forth in a separate agreement between the City of Yakima and Alaska for an additional flight into and out of the Yakima Air Terminal.
The airline requires a minimum revenue guarantee to bring additional service to Yakima in an amount not to exceed $500,000 during its one-year term of the additional scheduled flight.