(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison agreed to a $14 million settlement with Walgreens, Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walmart for their involvement in producing or selling opioids.
The agreement was finalized on April 18, with the $14 million in funds required to be used for opioid remediation to lessen the opioid crisis in the City of Seattle.
The settlement is expected to bring $14 million to the city over the next 15 years, according to Davison’s office. Most of the amount is anticipated to come in the next seven years.
"This settlement continues our effort to hold companies accountable for their role in this national tragedy,” Davison said in a press release. “I hope these settlement funds will provide respite and treatment for those who continue to suffer and prevent more Seattle residents from becoming trapped in the addiction crisis.”
The Center Square previously reported on the nearby City of Everett receiving $4.2 million as part of the nationwide settlement with the five pharmaceutical companies, earlier this month.
Under the terms of the settlement agreements and a separate settlement fund allocation agreement with Washington state, the state will receive up to $434 million. The state will retain $217 million. The other $217 million will be shared among participating local governments across Washington state.
The opioid crisis throughout King County has worsened so far in 2023. As of April 19, there were 352 confirmed deaths by drug overdose, according to Seattle & King County Public Health's overdose dashboard. Approximately 1,000 fatal drug overdoses occurred in King County last year.