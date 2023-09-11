(The Center Square) – King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay announced he plans to introduce an ordinance that would raise the minimum wage in unincorporated King County and for county employees and contractors to $18.99 an hour.
In communities in unincorporated King County like White Center, Skyway and Vashon Island, the state's minimum wage of $15.74 an hour is applied.
Per the proposed ordinance, any employer with 15 or fewer workers that has an annual gross revenue of less than $2 million would pay their employees at the proposed minimum wage minus $3. The reduction would decrease annually by 50 cents each year thereafter.
Employers employing more than 15 but less than 500 employees would pay their employees at $2 under the proposed county minimum wage per hour with a $1 annual decrease each year thereafter until the reduction is zero.
Zahilay said that workers in unincorporated King County are always left out of policies that increase the hourly minimum wage rate in neighboring cities.
“That means someone working in Skyway could be paid several dollars less per hour than if they went a block north to Seattle or a block west to Tukwila,” Zahilay said at a Thursday press conference in Skyway that included fellow council members Joe McDermott, Rod Dembowski and Jeanne Kohl-Welles. “If passed, our proposal to increase the minimum wage in unincorporated King County would be a big step toward investing in the workers and economy of every corner of our region.”
Three King County cities have raised their minimum wages in recent years. The City of SeaTac raised its minimum wage 8.6% at the start of 2023, from its 2022 minimum wage of $17.54 per hour to $19.06 for hospitality and transportation employees. That is the highest in the U.S..
Last July, the City of Tukwila raised its minimum wage to $18.99.
Seattle’s minimum wage is $18.69 per hour for large employers.
Zahilay referenced data from the 2023 National Low Income Housing Coalition that revealed an employee who makes the state’s minimum wage would have to work 103 hours each week to afford a “modest one-bedroom rental home” at fair market rent in King County.
A 2022 business survey conducted by the King County Department of Local Services found that 67% of respondents in the unincorporated King County business community supported an increase in minimum wage.
Many of the respondents said they already paid their employees in excess of minimum wage.
The minimum wage measure is expected to come before the King County Council within the next few months, but may be voted on in early 2024.