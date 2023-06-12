(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that a $371.8 million resolution between his office and four companies that produced or sold opioids will see the money split evenly between eligible local governments and the state.
Half of the money will be paid to the 125 eligible cities and counties that signed onto the opioid settlement, and the rest will go to state coffers. All funds must be used to fund opioid remediation.
“These resources are flowing to every corner of the state to address the Fentanyl crisis and improve treatment options,” Ferguson said in a news release. “This will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Local governments will determine how to best used their funds to address the opioid epidemic. The Legislature will determine how the state’s share of the money is allocated in communities throughout the Evergreen State.
Per the resolution, Washington will receive $110.7 million from CVS over 10 years, Walgreens will pay $120.3 million over 15 years, Teva will pay $90.8 million over 13 years, and Allergan will pay $50 million over seven years.
In addition to the money to be paid out, the resolution calls for CVS and Walgreens to tightly monitor opioid prescriptions, including preventing patients from seeking multiple prescriptions. Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for a decade, and Teva cannot market opioids.
The top five counties, including local governments, in terms of money to be received are King County ($104.4 million), Pierce County ($48.2 million), Snohomish County ($47.3 million), Spokane County ($35.6 million), and Clark County ($27.1 million).
Payments are to be dispersed this year.
According to the news release, Ferguson has litigated against opioid companies to the tune of more than $1.1 billion for Washington over the next 15 years.
In December, Washington started receiving payments on a $518 million settlement with three opioid distributors – McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. – for failing to stop suspicious shipments of opioids from coming into the state.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, 17,502 Washington residents died from a drug overdose between 2007 and 2021, with 68% of those deaths involving an opioid. Since 2019, the annual number of opioid overdose deaths nearly doubled, from 827 deaths in 2019 to 1,619 deaths in 2021.