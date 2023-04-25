(The Center Square) – Voters in the King County Public Hospital District No. 4 will vote on a 45 cent increase in their regular property tax levy to provide funds to support the expansion of the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.
The district board that represents the Snoqualmie Valley determined that it was necessary to propose an increase to the regular property tax levy from its current level of 25 cents per $1000 of assessed value to 70 cents per $1000 of assessed value beginning in 2024. If passed by voters in the King County April Special Election, the 45 cent increase would result in an estimated increase of $18.75 per month for a $500,000 house in the district, according to the ballot measure.
The increased levy is intended to expand the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department. According to the hospital, its emergency room capacity needs to meet the needs of the growing Snoqualmie Valley population. An expansion would keep wait times low.
District taxpayers could also be incentivized through the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital’s proposed tax credit policy. If passed by voters on April 25, taxpayers could receive a 100% refund of all the levy fees paid towards the hospital district through property taxes.
“If a hospital district taxpayer uses any [Snoqualmie Valley Hospital] services, the hospital will apply a full credit for the levy amount paid to the amount owed (out-of-pocket) for services received,” the hospital stated on its website.
An example given by the hospital would be if a homeowner pays $500 for the levy on their King County property tax bill and uses services from the hospital, they can use that entire $500 as a credit toward their balance owed for any services anywhere in the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital network.
The measure’s levy amount for 2024 would be used for the purpose of computing the limitations for the district’s levies in the following years.