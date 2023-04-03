(The Center Square) – A pair of Democratic state senators have introduced legislation to protect farmers from increased fuel costs related to the Climate Commitment Act that went into effect at the beginning of this year that sets a cap on greenhouse gas emissions in Washington state.
Introduced on Monday by Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, and Sen. Joe Nguyễn, D-White Center, Senate Bill 5766 would require Washington to set up a remittance program by Jan. 1, 2024, for farmers and haulers of agricultural freight.
Per SB 5766, industry users would submit receipts on a quarterly basis showing fuel purchase to be eligible for a payment equal to the price of a ton of carbon at the most recent emissions auction, multiplied by eight-tenths of 1% for each gallon of fuel claimed.
The bill also calls for the establishment of a work group to review and make recommendations on exemptions to the Climate Commitment Act and the remittance program aimed at farmers and haulers of agricultural products who could face rising fuel costs due to the auction prices of carbon permits.
The Climate Commitment Act also implements a trading market for allowing polluters to purchase “emissions allowances” equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions.
“When we passed the Climate Commitment Act, we made a promise to Washington’s farmers to protect them from additional costs that could potentially be passed on from the bill. We need to keep that promise,” said Mullet, chair of the Senate Environment, Energy, & Technology Committee, in a news release. “We hoped this was going to be addressed in implementation, but we heard clearly in budget hearings that this issue still needs to be addressed. This bill is a small, reasonable step that keeps our promise to our farmers while still sustaining the climate investments that the CCA is funding.”
The bill’s co-sponsor agreed.
“As Washington works toward a green future, we must be mindful of the impacts that these transitions have on our communities,” said Nguyễn, chair of the Senate Environment, Energy, & Technology Committee. “Our farmers are critical contributors to our economy and they are being unfairly targeted by big oil companies. It was always our intention to exempt their fuel from the CCA guidelines and this legislation affirms our commitment to them as we transition into a cleaner, greener economy.”
Todd Myers, director of the Center for the Environment at the free-market Washington Policy Center, said the legislation is an indication the tax is working as expected and intended – that is, increasing the price of fuels to encourage people to switch to alternative sources of energy.
“In fact, what we have seen is that numerous distributors are adding or putting a line item for the cost,” he said during a Monday phone interview. “I’ve talked with people who buy propane, propane distributors. They’re adding it.”
Myers contends some politicians are not being honest about the impact of emissions auctions on fuel prices.
“Washington state is the only place where we deny that this would occur,” he said. “California, they openly say, ‘Yes, it increases gas prices.’ Oregon, they actually have a web page that the whole purpose is to calculate the cost impact of the low carbon fuel standard. So everybody else says that increases costs, and in fact the purpose of putting a price on CO2 is to drive prices up. That’s the goal. And so lying about the fact it is driving prices up or trying to hide it is the opposite of what it’s supposed to do.”
The Center Square reached out to the office of Gov. Jay Inslee, who in the past has expressed skepticism about the cap-and-trade program causing a hike in fuel prices, but did not receive a reply.
At a Jan. 19 press conference, Inslee responded to a reporter who referenced the Washington Policy Center in asking about gas prices going up due to cap-and trade.
“Well, I would just say this: the oil and gas industry projections around any of this are halfway between hogwash and baloney,” the governor retorted. “I don’t know which, pick your adjective. To blame gasoline prices on something that has hardly gone into effect is just baloney.”
He then went after the fossil fuel industry.
“Look, these people are making obscene profits because they are using the Ukraine war, which constrained global oil prices, to jack up and make billions of dollars into their pockets,” Inslee said. “That’s what’s going on, and I’m not happy about it. That’s the reason these prices have gone up. To blame price increases in Arkansas and New York and Connecticut on Washington climate laws is nuts.”
Washington's inaugural Feb. 28 auction of emissions allowances brought in just under $300 million, the Department of Ecology reported. Future auctions for 2023 are scheduled for May 31, Aug. 30, and Dec. 6.