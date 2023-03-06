(The Center Square) – History was made Monday morning when President Sauli Niinistö of Finland addressed a joint session of the Washington State Legislature – the first time a foreign leader has ever done so – in a stirring speech that largely focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Niinistö’s visit to the Evergreen State comes just days after Finland’s parliament approved that country’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and several months after Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington visited Finland in September during a trade mission to Nordic countries focused on energy, technology, and fighting climate change.
“The current critical geopolitical situation has brought us closer together than ever before,” Niinistö told the Legislature in reference to the conflict in Europe. “We are now strengthening our ties in sectors: defense, trade, technology, and energy security. And soon we will be able to call each other allies.”
He then went on to talk about the conflict explicitly.
“Ladies and gentlemen, more than one year ago Russia launched its brutal attack on Ukraine and brought full-scale war back on the European continent,” Niinistö said. “The past year has seen horrors we did not expect to see in Europe in this day and age – cities destroyed. Schools, homes, and critical infrastructure demolished. Thousands of lives taken. Millions forced to leave their homes.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s previous demands that NATO not expand eastward made the decision to join the Western military alliance “clear,” according to the Finnish leader.
In May, Finland and Sweden simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO.
New entrants must be approved by all existing members of the alliance, and support for Finland's application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary.
“Finland’s NATO membership will not only maximize our own security,” Niinistö said. “We will be a strong contributor for the security of the whole alliance.”
The Finnish leader then pivoted to his nation’s relationship with Washington state and what that means.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the state of Washington is one of Finland’s core partners in the United States,” Niinistö stated. “The first Finnish communities settled here at the end of the 19th century.”
He continued, “The Finnish and Nordic communities in Washington are still strong and active. We are proud to have one of our own representatives here in the state Legislature, Sen. Marko Liias.”
Beyond the cultural ties between Finland and Washington, Niinistö touted cooperation between the two governments on the transition to a green energy future in response to climate change.
“For Finland, state partnerships in the U.S. are an increasingly important element of bilateral cooperation,” he said.
Niinistö pointed to a November 2021 memorandum of understanding between Finland and Washington concerning cooperation in the forest bioeconomy and technology industries.
“We are working to accelerate our cooperation in crucial fields of the future – that is, high technology and green transition,” he said. “I hope that this visit can also serve to take this work forward.”
Niinistö had high praise for Washington state’s efforts at combatting climate change.
“In the global fight against climate change, Finland and Washington are forerunners,” he said. “Finland’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2035. Reaching that goal requires investments, political leadership, determination and innovation.”
In 2021, Washington lawmakers passed the Climate Commitment Act and the Clean Fuel Standards with the goal of helping the state reach its mandated greenhouse gas emissions. Washington must cut emissions 45% below 1990 emission levels by 2030, and continue lowering emissions to net-zero by 2050.
Those two policies went into effect this year.
“Only together can we ensure that these crucial technologies will be developed and used in line with our own values,” Niinistö said. “I trust that the good work that we have started between Finland and the state of Washington will bear fruit and benefit not just us, but also the larger international community.”