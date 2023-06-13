(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area in Washington state ranked No. 5 in a WalletHub study released Tuesday of cities where inflation is rising the most.
The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area earned its fifth-place finish with an overall score of 59.23.
To determine its rankings of 23 metro areas across the country, the personal finance website looked at changes in the Consumer Price Index over the past two months, as well as changes over the last year. An important economic metric, the CPI is a monthly measure of U.S. prices for household goods and services.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez spoke about some of the factors accounting for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area’s ranking.
“The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area has the 5th highest rise in inflation,” she reiterated in an email to The Center Square. “It registered a 1% increase in the past couple of months, and an almost 7% spike compared to last year, which contributed to its place on our list.”
Per the WalletHub study, Seattle ranked No. 4 in terms of a year-over-year increase in its CPI. Only Miami, Phoenix and Tampa ranked higher than the Emerald City.
“Even though there’s less concern for recession nationwide, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area is one of the slowest to recover from pervasive inflation, as it was the most affected,” Gonzalez said.
While inflation is down from its peak last year, it remains at historically high levels.
“Americans are still dealing with sky-high inflation, which hit a 40-year high last year,” the WalletHub report notes. “Though inflation has started to slow slightly due to factors like the Federal Reserve rate hikes, the year-over-year inflation rate was still a whopping 4.0% in May. This high inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages. The government is hoping its series of interest rate hikes will rein in inflation, but exactly how much of an effect that will have remains to be seen.”
Last month, there was some promising news on the inflation front. Morningstar, Inc., a financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, predicted inflation will continue falling in the U.S.
Morningstar said it expects “inflation to fall to 3.5% for 2023. Over 2024 to 2027, we expect inflation to average just 1.8% – below the Fed’s 2% target.”
The five metro areas where inflation is rising the most:
1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
The five metro areas where inflation is rising the least:
23. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota
21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
20. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland