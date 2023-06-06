(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane took to Twitter Tuesday morning to tout their "high water marks" on recent state and federal drinking water metrics.
The report is required annually by various state and federal authorities. And according to the Tweet, Spokane "met or exceeded all federal and state drinking water standards" for the year 2022, as in years prior.
It highlighted the network of more than 1,000 miles of pipes beneath city streets that deliver water from the city's wells to over 80,000 homes and businesses within the current service area.
Coming in at the 3rd largest water system statewide, with only Seattle and Tacoma being larger, this is no small task.
"The City continues to deliver safe, clean drinking water to our customers at an affordable price," said the City's Director of Public Works Marlene Feist in a statement accompanying the news. "Being proactive about conservation efforts, reducing leaks and protecting water quality is a daily commitment for our team."
Also highlighted was new testing procedures for so-called 'forever chemicals,' or PFASs, under new Washington state laws adopted in 2022.
"There have been low-level detections of these chemicals at two well locations that are far below the state's action levels. Test results from all other well sites indicated no detection," according to the report.
The city recently received a $6.7 million settlement from the Monsanto corporation for similar long-lasting pollutants known as PCBs, as previously reported by The Center Square.
With the dry season already in full swing, residents should be aware that Spokane also offers myriad rebates and incentives for conserving water, as highlighted on their Water-Wise rebates page.
The full report, along with additional testing methodologies, results, and facts about the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, can be found on the city's water quality dashboard.