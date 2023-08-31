(The Center Square) – A Snohomish County multi-agency coordination group has developed a set of seven overall goals to address the worsening opioid crisis in response to an executive directive.
The group is made up of representatives from fire, housing and human services, public health and public safety departments. The goals focus on reducing and preventing drug misuse, overdoses and death; expanding life-saving interventions and long-term treatment options; and increasing community awareness of available resources while reducing stigma, according to a press release.
The multi-agency coordination group collaborated on developing the seven goals in response to an executive directive from Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers in May.
The drug epidemic in Snohomish County resulted in 284 total fatal overdoses of opioids and other drugs in 2022. That is an average of more than five overdose deaths per week.
According to the county, from 2017 to 2022, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths reported more than doubled. The number of deaths that involved fentanyl increased from 24 to 189.
The seven goals are:
Reduce current and future abuse and misuse of opioids including fentanyl and similar drugs.
Reduce negative health outcomes, including death, by expanding available resources for individuals who misuse or abuse drugs.
Pursue expansion of resources and continuity of care for individuals and families affected by drug misuse.
Reduce and address damage and impacts of drug misuse on communities, residents, businesses and visitors of Snohomish County.
Provide information about the drug use crisis to the public and our partners in a timely and coordinated manner.
Use data to detect, evaluate, monitor and act.
Create a comprehensive strategy to identify a sustainable model for ongoing collaboration.
The group also developed a set of near-term strategies that can be implemented with existing financial resources to achieve those goals.
Near-term strategies include efforts to increase the availability of overdose antidotes like naloxone and administer $150,000 to community organizations that provide opioid support services in Snohomish County, and developing a mobile opioid treatment program to administer medications in combination with substance use and behavioral health therapies.
Despite the newly-realized goals and near-term strategies, Somers emphasized a growing need for state and federal funding to deal the county’s opioid crisis.
“Ultimately, we need an influx of state and federal dollars to address the complex issues individuals, communities, and businesses are facing because of this drug crisis,” Somers said in a news release. “We must do more before we lose more family members and neighbors.”