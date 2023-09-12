(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced $14.5 million in grant funding to three community-based organizations to serve as “digital navigators” helping new internet users get online.
“Being able to use the internet is a necessity, not a luxury,” Commerce director Mike Fong said in a press release. “Support for digital navigators is a successful strategy: these programs open equal opportunities for people to thrive, especially community members who may be struggling to reach their full potential.”
The grant recipients and their award amounts were the Equity in Education Coalition of Washington, $10.22 million; Community Health Network of Washington, $3.85 million; and Nisqually Indian Tribe, $430,958. Commerce officials say the funding will enable those organizations to provide resources to individuals seeking work, families with students, English-language learners, seniors, Medicaid clients, persons of color, those living in poverty, and more.
“We’re confident that the three organizations that have been awarded these grants will serve as a force multiplier in providing access to a suite of digital navigation services across our state through diverse community-based partnerships,” said Commerce Digital Equity managing director Lisa Heaton.
Services include a hotline where individuals can receive or schedule an appointment with a digital navigator, the distribution of internet-capable devices, and digital skills training.
According to the Department of Commerce, nearly 240,000 Washington households do not have access to high-speed internet and 4% do not have access to a computing device.
Through its funding, the agency intends for the grant recipients to work with other community-based organizations – such as libraries, healthcare providers, education-focused and multi-cultural nonprofits – to serve a diverse population.
The Seattle-based Equity in Education Coalition intends to partner with over three dozen groups serving disadvantaged persons of color, low-income individuals, students, and elders to provide “affordable, robust broadband internet service” that includes providing devices and quality technical support.
The Community Health Network of Washington will utilize its 21 nonprofit health centers which provide care to over one million patients statewide regardless of ability to pay. Services will include using Link to Care WA, a support-and-referral hotline available in English and Spanish, along with hosting web-based digital literacy skills training and distributing devices to patients in need.
The Nisqually Tribal Council will collaborate with the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, Timberland Regional Library, Thurston Economic Development Council, and Thurston Thrives to provide individuals and businesses with digital skills classes, devices, Wi-Fi connectivity and discounted or free internet services.
The Department of Commerce awarded the three grants totaling $14.5 million in the first funding cycle of Washington state’s current 2023-25 fiscal biennium. But the agency received 26 grant applications requesting more than $115 million, which officials said underscores an ongoing need “to connect more residents to the internet.”
“To maximize the impact of the limited funds available this biennium, we used a consortium model to leverage the experience of organizations that can work with at least three separate entities to provide statewide or regional services to residents through long-term, sustainable strategies,” said Mark Vasconi, state Broadband Office director.
Now in its the third year, the Commerce Digital Navigator Program has enabled more than 213,000 state residents to access digital services, devices, skills or subscriptions.
To learn more, visit Commerce’s Internet for All in Washington.