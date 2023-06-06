(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council voted 5-4 to refuse a bill that would transfer drug possession prosecution authority from King County to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.
The legislation was proposed by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison and sponsored by City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen. The legislation would have allowed the city attorney to prosecute drug possession and public drug use within city limits for the first time in the city’s history.
Seattle City Council central staff stated that if Council Bill 120586 had passed and the city prosecuted simple drug possession cases, the Seattle Municipal Court would hear the cases. However, central staff added that Seattle had not prosecuted drug cases before, so it might need to develop infrastructure for prosecution and diversion.
“For example, the city does not currently have a drug court like King County does, so it may need to develop such a court, or other therapeutic courts,” central staff noted in a memo.
Seattle also does not receive the same level of funding to handle drug cases and diversion programs as King County does. Central staff said building the needed infrastructure to provide treatment and services would have required more time and resources.
Nelson said in the city council meeting on June 6 that the bill helps relieve the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which had indicated it does not have the resources to take on more misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases.
“It does not make sense to have Seattle’s misdemeanor work split between the Seattle City Attorney’s Office and [Prosecuting Attorney’s Office],” the office states in the central staff memo. “This approach would be cumbersome, impractical, and cause significant confusion . . [the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office] does not have the staff or resources necessary to take on a new body of misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases.”
Prior to the vote, Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales put out a statement encouraging her fellow councilmembers to vote no on Council Bill 120586.
“I want it to be abundantly clear that this legislation will have deadly consequences,” Morales said in a statement. “While this legislation is moving forward without being studied, we have more than 50 years of data that demonstrates how the war on drugs is a failure and that imprisoning people for substance use disorder doesn’t just destroy lives, it makes people 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose when, and if, they get out.”
The failed legislation coincides with the recently passed bill by the Washington Legislature, which creates a gross misdemeanor crime to possess controlled substances or use controlled substances in public places. The new state law takes effect on July 1, 2023.
The vote on the legislation followed over two hours of public comment in which a majority of speakers voiced their opinions against the measure. Seattle City Councilmembers Andrew Lewis, Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and Morales voted against the bill.