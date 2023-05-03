(The Center Square) – After six terms and more than two decades on the job, Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has announced he will not seek reelection in 2024.
“Serving alongside you as Insurance Commissioner for Washington State has been, and continues to be, the greatest honor of my life,” Kreidler said in a news release on Monday, the same day Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would not be seeking a fourth term. “I’ve always said it was the best job I’ve ever had, and I still feel that way today.”
First elected as insurance commissioner in 2000, Kreidler said his time in office has always been about serving the people.
“The list of issues we’ve tackled could go on and on, but at the end of the day, I think of the individual people we help – the thousands of families we’ve advocated for, day after day,” Kreidler added. “That, above all else, is what makes me the most proud of this agency and of all of you. Now, it’s time for someone else to step forward and carry on this agency’s important consumer protection work.”
The long-served insurance commissioner’s time in office wasn’t without controversy, most notably regarding allegations that he created a hostile work environment, as well as claims he used racist remarks while on the job.
He later issued two separate public apologies.
Kreidler, one of just 11 elected insurance commissioners in the nation, says he plans to keep doing the people’s business until his term ends in January 2025.
“I intend to work just as hard for the rest of my term as I have for the last 22 years and remain as committed as ever to our mission,” he said. “We have a lot of work left to do together and important initiatives already underway, from increasing premium transparency for consumers to continuing to push for a robust, dependable insurance market.”