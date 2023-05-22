(The Center Square) – Wildfires are becoming more common in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest.
With that in mind, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries, L&I, has filed proposed permanent wildfire smoke rules designed to protect outdoor workers from everything from eye irritation to death.
“The smoke wildfires generate is particularly dangerous for people who work outdoor jobs like construction, agriculture, roofing, roadwork, and certain other industries,” a May 11 L&I news release states. “When they breathe in the tiny particles carried by the smoke, it increases the risk of reduced lung function, aggravated asthma, heart failure, and even early death.”
The proposed new rules would be based on a tool the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses to measure air quality called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. More specifically, the proposed rule would use the NowCast AQI, which shows the current AQI as opposed to overall air quality over a 24-hour period.
The news release lays out how the proposed new rules would work. If the NowCast AQI “for small particles of dangerous materials” is:
69 or higher:
- Wildfire smoke response plan
- Wildfire smoke safety training
- Emergency response measures for workers experiencing wildfire smoke symptoms”
101 or higher:
- Provided respiratory protection
- Optional respirator use
- Feasible wildfire smoke exposure controls
301 or higher:
- Respiratory protection that must be distributed to individual workers.
- If workers experience wildfire smoke symptoms requiring medical attention, relocate them to a space with clean air.
500 or higher:
- Respirator use for affected workers. The respirators must be at least N95.
- Full workplace respiratory protection program
Beyond the AQI:
- N95 is not sufficiently protective at this level; more protective respirators are required.
The Center Square reached to L&I about the possibility of these new rules, if approved, adding to the cost of doing business in the affected industries, asking if was possible those cost increases would be passed onto consumers.
“L&I’s cost benefit analysis and small business economic impact statement both tackle the impact the new rule will have,” L&I spokesperson Dina Lorraine emailed The Center Square. “You can find those on our website, although the cost benefit analysis is still a draft – which is normal for this stage.”
She continued, “Businesses and the public are already paying the costs of wildfire smoke exposure, including healthcare and loss of productivity. L&I works with business stakeholders to answer questions and resolve issues around the ability of employers to meet the requirements of any new rule, including this one.”
Pam Lewison, agriculture research director at the free-market Washington Policy Center, has some concerns about the proposed rules.
“First, setting the threshold so low means there are times when ‘encouraging’ masking could be triggered not by a smoke event but, rather, simply by a windy day in the [Columbia River] Basin,” she said in an email. “I’m not saying those conditions aren’t difficult but I think it gets us into an overly restrictive territory. An AQI of 69 is considered just entering into ‘moderate’ air quality. What that means is if you’re an otherwise healthy person, you’ll have no troubles being outdoors in that kind of air quality. If you’re a person with an underlying respiratory, cardiac, or other significant health condition, you’ll potentially be uncomfortable but not in danger.”
Lewison is concerned the wording in the proposed new rules isn’t precise enough.
“Along those same lines, agriculture is an environment in which employers are often labeled as bullies or intimidators of their employees,” she said. “What does ‘encouraging’ mean? Are employers going to be trapped in a new situation where they can be cast as ‘bullying’ their employees into wearing masks when they don’t want to? The language is too vague to protect both employees who have the right to make a choice and employers who have an obligation to provide PPE [personal protective equipment].”
Any possible costs associated with the new rules, should they be approved, are part of doing business, Lewison said.
“There is certainly a cost associated with ensuring you’re in possession of enough N95 masks for every employee in an outdoor setting to have PPE,” she said. “However, providing PPE to employees is part of being an employer. It is a cost that could be passed on to consumers but the overall effect is more widespread than just ag. Construction workers, ferry captains, roofers, road crews, mechanics, there are myriad people and industries that will be subject to the rule and each will have to determine how to defray the cost.”
Lewison said she understands the need for new wildfire smoke rules.
“Should masks be available in quantities such that anyone who wants one can grab one while at work?” she asked. “Yes. Should the AQI threshold triggering how masks are distributed, worn, etc. be adjusted upward? Yes. Should we have smoke rules to make sure everyone who wants protection can seek it out? Yes.”
In July, L&I will conduct six in-person public hearings in Spokane, Kennewick, Bellingham, Vancouver, Tukwila and Yakima, and one virtual public hearing.
“The seven public hearings we’re hosting in July are another opportunity for interested parties to come provide oral or written testimony on the proposed rule language, the cost benefit analysis, or the small business impact,” Lorraine said.
She added, “After the public comment period ends Aug. 4, L&I will review the comments submitted and make updates to the language. We’ll file our final rule in mid-August.