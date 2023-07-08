(The Center Square) – The campaign for Seattle’s 3rd District city couuncil seat is heating up with one of the frontrunners, Joy Hollingsworth, recently receiving an endorsement from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.
“I’m excited that Joy is stepping up to serve and chart her path to public service, and I’m proud to endorse her campaign,” Harrell in a news release on Thursday.
Hollingsworth, a former NCAA college athlete, after playing basketball internationally, returned to Seattle where she earned her master's degree in education.
She was born and raised in Seattle, with her family calling the city home since the 1940’s.
Hollingsworth commented on the endorsement via her campaigns Instagram account, saying “I am grateful for the Mayor’s support and look forward to working with him to take on public safety concerns I hear from neighbors and neighborhood businesses, housing challenges facing seniors, families, and young people, as well as the opportunities we have to give kids a safe sustainable future in our city.”
She also is involved with the family business, Hollingsworth Cannabis Company, started by her brother Raft, which bills itself as “a family of cannabis connoisseurs passionate about plant power and farming.”
The endorsement comes in a crowded field for the 3rd District, one of four districts in the Seattle City Council race without an incumbent running for re-election.
That seat alone has eight candidates on the ballot for the primary.
District 3 Candidates for City Council
- Joy Hollingsworth
- Shobhit Agarwal
- Ry Armstrong
- Andrew Ashiofu
- Alex Cooley
- Bobby Goodwin
- Efrain Hudnell
- Alex Hudson
One of those candidates' platforms, Alex Cooley, includes an agenda to “legalize, regulate, and tax all drugs,” as previously reported by The Center Square.
Of those eight, Harrell opted to endorse Hollingsworth.
“Joy’s proven background in food security, small business, and standing up for youth will be invaluable on the city council, as we address public safety priorities, make Seattle more compassionate and affordable, and invest in our parks, community centers, and other nurturing spaces for kids and families,” Harrell in a statement released by Hollingsworth’s campaign.
Primary ballots are due by 8 p.m. on August 1, and the two candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election.
Council members elected this November during the general election will serve four year terms, and will assume office on January 1.