(The Center Square) - Gov. Jay Inslee has announced he will not run for reelection next year, after serving in the state’s executive role since 2013.
In a press release statement Inslee said that “serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”
His statement cited numerous achievements made during his three-terms, including the Clean Energy Transformation Act, or CETA, the Climate Commitment Act, and fully funding the K-12 system following the State Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision.
As of now, Inslee is the longest-serving active governor in the nation. He was first elected in 2012, beating Republican candidate and then-State Attorney General Rob McKenna. Prior to that, Inslee served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District after serving as a state legislator in the State House from 1989 to 1993.