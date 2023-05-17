(The Center Square) – Washington state has one of the lowest resignation rates in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by WalletHub.
The personal finance website used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on resignation rates over the last month and the last 12 months.
Washington was ranked No. 42 in WalletHub’s “2023’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates.”
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez offered up some reasons why so many Washingtonians are staying with their jobs.
“Washington has the tenth lowest job resignation rate,” she explained in an email to The Center Square. “The state registered the eighth lowest resignation rate over the past 12 months, at 2.35%, and in March just 1.9% of employees left their jobs voluntarily.”
That bodes well for the Evergreen State, according to Gonzalez, even as possible threats to the economy loom.
“These are indications of a strong labor market, where employees are satisfied with their jobs and benefits,” she said. “At the same time, high inflation could also motivate people to stay in their current workplaces. Nevertheless, a stable job market is a sign of a healthy economy that can power through a downturn.”
“As the economy has continued to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions,” the WalletHub report notes. “Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month, even in the face of high inflation. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the ‘Great Resignation.’ As a result, new job applicants have a lot of leverage.”
In some sectors of the Washington job market, it seems applicants may be gaining some leverage.
Seattle-based Amazon’s return-to-office mandate – at least three days a week – kicked in on May 1, leading to dissatisfaction among some rank-and-file employees who have grown used to working remotely during the pandemic and its aftermath. That could end up translating into prospective employees having more bargaining power in the hiring process.
Meanwhile, public school teacher attrition and turnover are now at historic highs in Washington.
“The teacher attrition rate in 2022 (8.91%) is over a percentage point higher than the attrition rate after any of the previous 37 school years," a recent report found. "Likewise, the overall teacher turnover rate (19.76%) in 2022 is almost half a percentage point higher than the previous high covered by the data."
Per the WalletHub report, the 10 states with the highest job resignation rates are:
1. Louisiana
2. South Carolina
3. Georgia
4. Mississippi
5. Kentucky
6. West Virginia
7. Arkansas
8. Alabama
9. Maryland
10. Tennessee
The 10 states and state designate with the lowest job resignation rates are:
51. Massachusetts
50. New York
49. District of Columbia
48. New Jersey
47. Pennsylvania
46. Connecticut
45. California
44. Hawaii
43. Michigan
42. Washington