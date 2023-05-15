(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools are seeking a private investor to join a public-private partnership to replace the current Memorial Stadium in the Seattle Center.
The city and Seattle Public Schools jointly issued a Request for Proposals in March 2023 that sought a private partner to fund, redevelop, operate and maintain the project with the two entities.
Public funding for the new stadium has already been approved. This includes $66.5 million of voter-approved funds from Seattle Public Schools’ 2022 Buildings, Technology and Academics/Athletics Capital Levy, $21 million approved in the city’s 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan, and $4 million approved in the Washington state 2023 capital budget, according to Resolution 32092.
The Seattle City Council adopted a Statement of Legislative Intent that committed to work with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Public Schools to identify additional funding with the goal of reaching a combined total contribution of $40 million. Approximately $21 million of the $40 million has been contributed by the city to date.
There is no set estimate for total costs to complete the new stadium. However, Seattle Center Interim Director Marshall Foster said while it is hard to estimate total costs at this stage in development, the current proposal is estimated to cost somewhere in the $150 million to $175 million range.
Notably, Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez said she has seen estimates as high as $240 million for the Seattle Public Schools’ stadium, but Foster said costs would be somewhere south of that number.
The 76-year-old Memorial Stadium is located in the Seattle Center campus. According to the City of Seattle, there has been a lack of reinvestment into the stadium and needs a replacement. Seattle Public Schools has operated the athletic facility since 1947.
“Memorial Stadium — and the Memorial Wall dedicated to honor alumni who lost their lives in World War II — has historical, experiential and emotional resonance for Seattle Public Schools,” Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said in a statement.
The new stadium will need to meet Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s standards and provide a minimum of 8,000 seats under covered stands, along with additional seated and standing capacity on the field.
Commercial revenue generated by the stadium would be very limited, according to Foster.
“This is really about providing a community stadium that’s going to serve students – that’s going to serve campus events,” Foster said during a Governance, Native Communities and Tribal Governments Committee meeting on May 15. "There are very limited windows for revenue generation."
The resolution will be considered by the Seattle City Council on May 16. The financing documents and agreements related to the new stadium will follow after a private partner is chosen by May 22.
The anticipated completion date for the new stadium is December 2027.