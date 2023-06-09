(The Center Square) – Former Washington state Sen. John McCoy, a key policy leader and champion of indigenous rights, has died. He was 79.
McCoy, a member of the Tulalip Tribes, was one of Washington’s longest serving Native American lawmakers. He retired in 2020 due to health reasons after 17 years in the state Legislature.
In 2013, McCoy, was appointed to the state Senate to fill a vacancy, representing the 38th Legislative District that includes the cities of Everett and Marysville in Snohomish County. He previously served more than 10 years in the Washington State House of Representatives.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the 38th Legislative District and our entire state,” McCoy, who passed away Tuesday at his home in Tulalip, said in his resignation letter three years ago. “When I first came to the Legislature in 2003 as a member of the House of Representatives, I was humbled to represent such warm and vibrant people in Everett, Marysville and Tulalip. Through changes in committees, leadership roles, and even chambers over the course of my legislative career, it was always an immense privilege to represent my neighbors. I am deeply grateful for that privilege.”
As a lawmaker, McCoy was instrumental in the creation and adoption by the state of the Since Time Immemorial curriculum that is now required in Washington schools. The curriculum teaches students about tribal sovereignty, tribal history and contemporary tribal affairs.
In addition, he led efforts to improve local tribes’ access to voting rights, expand access to dental care on reservations and protect the environment.
An advocate for tribes locally and across the country, McCoy stressed his commitment to representing his district beyond the Tulalip Reservation.
“Everybody asks, what’s your toughest job?” McCoy rhetorically asked in a 2009 speech. “My toughest job is serving two sovereigns. And if, at the end of the day, if I did no harm to either, I’ve had a great day.”
McCoy was also a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force, which allowed him to see the world, including Turkey, Germany and the Philippines.
His eldest daughter, Angela McCoy, told the Everett Herald that she is “immensely proud” of everything her father did throughout multiple careers.
Washington political leaders, including Mike Fong, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, fondly remembered McCoy.
“We credit the late Senator John McCoy with being the first tribal leader that recognized the value of a strong partnership between the tribes and the Department of Commerce,” he said. “He was described as incredibly patient and caring while working with Commerce staff and carefully leading them down a path of learning how to be a good partner to tribal communities. He routinely went out of his way to be personally available to anyone at Commerce who had a question or needed guidance.”
Fong praised McCoy’s time as a public servant.
“He was one of the first tribal people elected to the Washington State Legislature and continued to serve for more than 10 years,” he said in a Wednesday news release. “His list of accomplishments is long and ranges from passing ground breaking legislation to holding positions of leadership within the state legislature but we argue his true impact is his legacy; a legacy of strong yet gentle leadership and embracing the value of partnership.”