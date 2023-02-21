(The Center Square) – The Spokane County commissioners devoted the bulk of their regular session Tuesday to debating one agenda item with a stated $8 million impact to the county pocketbook.
Agenda item 3F for “improvements to the Spokane County Avista Stadium,” was approved in a 3 to 2 vote with Commissioners Mary Kuney, Amber Waldref, and Chris Jordan in favor and Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French opposed
They were debating a “Memorandum of Understanding,” or MOU, which would allocate $8 million in county funds towards refurbishing Avista Stadium for the Spokane Indians.
The text of the MOU, on pages 110 to 119 of the agenda packet, goes on to say that the full refurbishment of the stadium has been estimated at $23 million, with approximately $16.5 million of that being a direct result of MLB mandated improvements and “improvements for spectator amenities making up the difference”.
The replacement lease has a proposed period of 20 years with two optional five year extensions for a total of 30 years. The terms dictate the county would be paid $100,000 per year to start with $2,000 increases on Jan. 1 of each year.
French brought up the Bureau of Labor and Statistics’ current Consumer Price Index pegs inflation at 6.4%, which would mean that inflation currently outpaces the lease terms by 4.4% annually. He went on to note that the county could park the money with the county treasurer and get a higher rate of return while still retaining access to the liquid $8 million principal.
According to a report recently covered by The Center Square, French’s projection of that return may be pessimistic as the County Treasurer projects the Spokane Public Investment Fund year over year revenue to jump from $17.1 million to over $38 million, a jump that would push the funds rate of return from 1.1% to well over 2.2% annually.
The motion carried after an hour long debate that at one point led an exasperated Kerns to propose a motion that the county retain naming rights to the stadium and name it “Taxpayer Funded Stadium.”
That motion died without a second.
Nay votes Kerns and French said they wanted to keep the Spokane Indians in town, but were staunchly opposed to the memorandum because it was a bad deal for their constituents, the taxpayer.
The aye votes premised their support on fear of losing the team, as well as their fond childhood memories of baseball.
At one point Jordan called the $8 million “an investment in children and families.”
Shortly before the final vote, Jordan said, “This is a really good deal because we’re quadrupling the rent” leading Kerns to retort “Just because the old lease was terrible does not mean this one was good.”
“It’s always a challenge to use a bad deal as a basis for negotiating another bad deal,” commented French shortly after.
Chris Cargill, president of the Mountain States Policy Center, which is based in Idaho but active in several states including Washington, seemed to agree that this was not a great deal.
“Baseball is not a core function of Government,” Cargill told The Center Square, adding it was “highly unlikely” that taxpayers ever see a positive financial return on this endeavor.
The $8 million from the county plus the $2 million from the City of Spokane Valley and the $8 million from Longball, Inc., owner of the team, adds up to only $18 million of the estimated $23 million refurbishment cost.
When asked where he thought they would secure the rest of the funding, Cargill said, “If they can’t get the rest of the money from State or Federal sources, they’ll likely come back to the county asking for more.”