(The Center Square) – King County is being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington for what it deems unsafe conditions at the King County Correctional Facility.
The union says that the county has violated a settlement agreement that governs conditions, including access to medical care and court, for people incarcerated at the correctional facility. The group added in its lawsuit announcement that the high suicide rates at the jail cause great concern about ongoing mental health assessment, treatment and out-of-cell time for inmates.
“It is clear that the health and safety of people incarcerated at [the King County Correctional Facility] are being put at grave risk because of decisions made by King County officials,” American Civil Liberties Union of Washington Senior Staff Attorney John Midgely said in a statement. “It is also clear that they are in violation of the Hammer Settlement Agreement.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington filed the lawsuit in Pierce County Superior Court on Feb. 24 to enforce a settlement agreement that the group made with King County in 1998. The Hammer Settlement Agreement came as a result of a class action lawsuit by American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and Evergreen Legal Services against the jail on behalf of people who were incarcerated and the King County Corrections Guild. The lawsuit sought to improve medical care, safety from assaults and other improvements in jail conditions, according to the group.
King County agreed to remedy overcrowding, poor medical care and inadequate staffing at its jail within the Hammer Agreement. However, the new lawsuit cites conditions in the facility that indicate that the Hammer Settlement Agreement is being violated in a way that dangerously impacts the health and safety of people incarcerated in the jail.
Last year, John Diaz, the director of the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, spoke to the King County Council in regards to an upward trend in deaths within the jail system. Diaz admitted that the correction facility was seeing behavioral health issues “on a pretty regular basis,” as previously reported by The Center Square.
In March 2022, the family of an inmate who killed himself sued King County because they alleged the jail did not take the adequate suicide prevention measures. That case was settled with King County paying $750,000 to the family.
The ACLU lawsuit has a court review set for June 16.
King County did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment at the time of this publication.