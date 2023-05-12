(The Center Square) - Snohomish County Council announced it awarded $500,000 for its Arts and Culture Recovery grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, an economic stimulus bill Congress passed in response to the pandemic.
Included in the grants is $5,000 to the Kenmore & District Pipe Band, whose "mission is to foster and grow appreciation for the ancient art of Scottish bagpiping and drumming in Snohomish County," and $10,000 for Ballyhoo Theatre, "that specializes in telling queer stories by queer youth, producing five-six full shows a year, plus cabaret and concert performances."
"At Ballyhoo, our specialty is working with LGBTQIA2S+ teens/young adults and their allies to tell either existing queer stories or adapting traditional stories to become queer inclusive while still honoring the original intention of the work," Ballyhoo Theatre Artistic Director Shileah Corey said in a news release.
Snohomish County overall received $160 million in ARPA funds.
The county council awarded the money to the arts "so they can continue activities that support public benefit as well as enhance community engagement through mid-to-large events and festivals held in Snohomish County," according to a county media release.
Recipients had to show they were adversely impacted by the pandemic to qualify.
Communities across the country have used ARPA funds for the arts. Cuyahoga County, where Cleveland resides, dedicated $3.3 million in ARPA funds for its arts and culture.
Antony Davies, an associate professor of economics at Duquesne University, said there is no way to get full agreement on whether the arts should have been included as part of emergency relief for pandemic funding.
"One person's art is another's garbage – and each person thinks the other is objectively wrong when, in fact, there's no objectivity to be had," Davies said in an email to The Center Square. "So where public money is concerned, there will always be some who think the money is a good investment and others who see it as a waste."
Davies said a better way to give the federal pandemic recovery money to the arts is to tie it to performance.
"Rather than handing out $10,000 for a theater production, instead subsidize ticket sales – for example, for every $10 the theater brings in at the box office, the county will give them another $10," Davies said. "Now the public gets a direct say in how the public money is spent by putting their own money down alongside the public money."