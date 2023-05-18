(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle will see nearly $32 million added to its general fund in 2023, but a looming operating deficit is projected to worsen.
Due to 2022 ending balances being higher than expected, the Seattle Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts estimates that about $31.8 million of additional unreserved balance will be available this year.
However, the city’s projected ongoing expenditure growth is outpacing projected ongoing revenues. This means the general fund’s projected average annual operating deficit in 2025 and 2026 will worsen from $212 million to $224 million.
When the city was first informed about the $200 million deficit last year, officials developed a two-year plan that authorized approximately $105 million in 2023 and $130 million in 2024 as the maximum amounts available to transfer from the JumpStart Payroll Expense Tax Fund to the general fund.
However, the revised forecast for the JumpStart Payroll tax this year is now $263 million, which is a reduction from the $294 million previously forecasted. The 2024 forecast has been reduced from $311 million to $280 million.
The city also underspent approximately $107 million from the JumpStart Fund in 2022, according to a presentation to the Seattle Committee on Finance and Housing. Out of the $107 million, $101.3 million is for 2023 carryforward appropriations. The ending budgetary fund balances for 2023 and 2024 would be $34.7 million and $64.3 million, respectively.
One key takeaway made by the Seattle Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts was that after applying the changes made in the revenue forecast, the financial position in the JumpStart Fund’s two-year budget has worsened and the budget would be unbalanced as a result.
The payroll tax requires businesses with at least $7 million in annual payroll to pay between 0.7%-2.4% on salaries and wages paid to Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year.
This September, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will propose adjustments to the 2023 revised and 2024 endorsed budgets.